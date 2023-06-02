Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) EVP Patrik Jonsson Sells 6,000 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $442.33. 2,470,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.89 and its 200-day moving average is $364.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $419.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 68,001.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,130,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,127,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

