Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,238,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $442.30. 706,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,531. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $454.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

