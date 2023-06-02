Emera (TSE:EMA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.65

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$54.65 and traded as high as C$56.27. Emera shares last traded at C$55.97, with a volume of 1,486,759 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.00.

Emera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.66.

Emera Announces Dividend

Emera Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

