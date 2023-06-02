Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Emeren Group Stock Up 4.8 %

SOL opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $211.37 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.02. Emeren Group has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emeren Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Institutional Trading of Emeren Group

About Emeren Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Emeren Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 765,933 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Emeren Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Emeren Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 178,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Emeren Group by 775.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 106,198 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.