Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
Emeren Group Stock Up 4.8 %
SOL opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $211.37 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.02. Emeren Group has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emeren Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
About Emeren Group
Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
