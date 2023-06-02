Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190,477 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $30,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight Capital reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $82.42. 1,082,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

