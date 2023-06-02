Empower Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $428,822.08 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Empower has a total market cap of $428,822.08 and $55,070.50 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Empower

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,757,043 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.02254039 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $46,568.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

