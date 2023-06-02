Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.00

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.64), with a volume of 110693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.62).

Empresaria Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of £25.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Empresaria Group alerts:

Empresaria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Empresaria Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Empresaria Group Company Profile

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract placement, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empresaria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresaria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.