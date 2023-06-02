Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.80

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 211387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $521.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $618,966.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,655,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $618,966.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,655,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,022,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,321. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after buying an additional 712,472 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $24,397,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,533,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 271.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 270,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 197,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

