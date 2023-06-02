Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $53.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Shares of ESOA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,328. Energy Services of America has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of Energy Services of America

About Energy Services of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in Energy Services of America by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 422,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Energy Services of America by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Services of America by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

