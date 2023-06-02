Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $53.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million.
Shares of ESOA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,328. Energy Services of America has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.
