Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.72

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and traded as high as $47.50. Enova International shares last traded at $46.52, with a volume of 205,286 shares trading hands.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a current ratio of 16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $483.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $261,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Enova International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 243,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Enova International by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

