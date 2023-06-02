Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 177.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,419 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises about 2.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.18% of Entegris worth $17,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $109.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,492.50 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

