Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Shares Up 7.2%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 55,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 165,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at Entera Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,800 shares in the company, valued at $87,668. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

