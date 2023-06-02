Essex Property Trust’s (ESS) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 22nd Century Group

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at 22nd Century Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESS. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $219.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

About Essex Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

