Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

EURN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. DNB Markets increased their target price on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Euronav stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. 2,701,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Euronav has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $305.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 39.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

