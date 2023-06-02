Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Price Performance

EVAX opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) by 185.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.47% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

