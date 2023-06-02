EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) CEO Catherine Zoi Sells 60,030 Shares

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at $651,908.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EVGO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 3,244,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,619. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.02. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in EVgo by 230.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in EVgo by 689.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

