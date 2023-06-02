Evotec (ETR:EVT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €19.81 ($21.30) and last traded at €19.82 ($21.31). 228,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.04 ($21.55).

EVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €18.67 and its 200 day moving average is €17.73.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

