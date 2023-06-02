Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,286 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $127,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.