ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 51,172 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) by 111.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,172 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $22,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.02. 314,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,899. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.06 and its 200-day moving average is $243.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

