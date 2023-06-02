ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 151,977 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 292.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,944 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,977 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,285. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $138.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

