ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6,203.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 133,691 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $38,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.44. 256,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,779. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

