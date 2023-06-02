ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 352,869 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shell by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,281,000 after buying an additional 1,992,903 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 312,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,275,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.84) to GBX 3,000 ($37.07) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

SHEL traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,044. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

