ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $34.35 Million in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 303,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,347,000. Toro comprises about 0.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Toro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $2,917,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.73. 165,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,374. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

