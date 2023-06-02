ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 88,692 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 283.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,692 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $24,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.03. 221,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,578. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

