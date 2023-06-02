ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.0 %
DRI traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.34. The stock had a trading volume of 409,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $163.77.
Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.62.
Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants
In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
