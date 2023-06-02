ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 198,956 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198,956 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for 0.6% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $44,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.
Insider Transactions at Entergy
Entergy Price Performance
ETR traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $99.23. 454,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Entergy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entergy (ETR)
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
- Zscaler: Analysts Raise the Bar for the AI Cloud Security Company
- High-Quality, High-Yield Hormel Looks Tasty at These Levels
- Renewed Analyst Sentiment for CBRE Group Stock: Buy the Dip?
- Broadcom Stock Pulls into the Buy Zone: Analysts Raise Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.