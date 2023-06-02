Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises about 2.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Air Lease by 140.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $96,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,838. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

