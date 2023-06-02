Factorial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.77.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GNRC traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $114.94. The stock had a trading volume of 403,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,140. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

