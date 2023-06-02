Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,932,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 174,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,158,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,656,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 114,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA remained flat at $7.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,236. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

