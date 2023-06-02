Factorial Partners LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

IJJ traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 152,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,005. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

