Factorial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up approximately 1.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Nomad Foods worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NOMD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.71. 82,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $831.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

