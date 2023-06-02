Factorial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,936. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

