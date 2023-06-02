Factorial Partners LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $25.30. 403,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,099. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.