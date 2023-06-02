Factorial Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZimVie Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZIMV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.71. 41,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZimVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

Insider Activity

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,711.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ZimVie news, Director Sally Crawford acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $224,711.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Heppenstall bought 12,500 shares of ZimVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $410,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZimVie from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

ZimVie Profile

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

