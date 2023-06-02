Factorial Partners LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,540,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,213,000 after buying an additional 1,145,253 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 197.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after buying an additional 677,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,729,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after buying an additional 289,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 50,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,974.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at $822,974.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.49. 325,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

