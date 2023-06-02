Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) Insider Torsten Koster Buys 15,000 Shares

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML – Get Rating) insider Torsten Koster acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £89,100 ($110,108.75).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Trading Up 1.4 %

FEML traded up GBX 8.30 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 593 ($7.33). The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 583.92. Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited has a one year low of GBX 552.70 ($6.83) and a one year high of GBX 659.90 ($8.15).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.