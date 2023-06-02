Filecoin Market Cap Achieves $2.10 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00018116 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.10 billion and $155.80 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,963,009,734 coins and its circulating supply is 427,604,045 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

