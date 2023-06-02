Financial Survey: CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) vs. Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CS Disco and Red Violet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco $135.19 million 3.37 -$70.76 million ($1.35) -5.66 Red Violet $53.32 million 5.39 $620,000.00 $0.08 257.88

Red Violet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CS Disco. CS Disco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Violet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco -59.23% -33.21% -29.14% Red Violet 2.22% 1.71% 1.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of CS Disco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CS Disco and Red Violet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 1 7 4 0 2.25 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

CS Disco currently has a consensus price target of $10.91, suggesting a potential upside of 43.35%. Given CS Disco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than Red Violet.

Risk and Volatility

CS Disco has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc. engages in the provision of software and proprietary technology services. It specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

