First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 34.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $12.61 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Steven R. Stemler bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

