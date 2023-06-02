First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.83

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.83 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 3701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.56.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $636.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.