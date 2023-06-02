First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 800.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.