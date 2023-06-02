FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,898,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 8.82% of FirstService worth $477,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in FirstService by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,908,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,096,000 after purchasing an additional 247,245 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,671,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,825,000 after purchasing an additional 109,988 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,490,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,411,000 after purchasing an additional 127,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,336,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,908. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $151.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

