Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $224.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,066,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,163,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

