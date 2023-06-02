Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $239.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.17.

Five Below Stock Down 1.8 %

FIVE stock opened at $169.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.18. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Five Below by 73.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

