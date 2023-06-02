Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $169.35, but opened at $183.17. Five Below shares last traded at $178.82, with a volume of 469,078 shares traded.
The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Five Below by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Five Below by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 602.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000.
Five Below Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.18.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.
Read More
