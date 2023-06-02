FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 47,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 46,541 shares.The stock last traded at $55.35 and had previously closed at $54.71.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDF. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,016,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,640,000 after purchasing an additional 547,889 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 563,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 408,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

