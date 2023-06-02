Flow Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.90 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $751.50 million and $16.90 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flow has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,437,199,854 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

