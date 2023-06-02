Flowserve Co. (FLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 7th

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Flowserve has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Flowserve has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,815 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 159.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 332,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 204,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Further Reading

