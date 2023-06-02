Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) rose 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 931,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,660,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.78 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $943,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 284,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fluor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

