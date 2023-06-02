Ford Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,515,841 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

